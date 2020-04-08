Routines are important for kids now more than ever

Sometimes the best thing to do in times like these is simply be patient.
That’s from Jill Stevenson, founder of the Community Autism Support Team of Southwest Iowa. She challenges all parents to be patient with their kids and themselves, especially now with everyone at home more often than usual.
“It’s a hard time for everybody,” said Stevenson. “No one is expecting you to be a teacher like the teacher at school. We’re all doing the best we can.”
Stevenson said there are many resources available for families, who have a child on the autism spectrum, as everyone deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. She said one of the best things to do is to make sure the kids have some sort of routine.
“A set routine is very important,” said Stevenson. “Not having that is an uneasy feeling and that’s for everybody right now. We’re all adapting to that, but for someone whose life is set on routines that’s extra stress and extra anxiety for them. Set a daily routine at home with the kids, it gives them the stability they need and helps them be a little more calm and know what to expect.”
Stevenson has spent quite a bit time recently sharing resources on the Community Autism Support Team of Southwest Iowa Facebook page. She said the Iowa Regional Autism Assistance Program and the Autism Society of Iowa are a couple other organizations with good information and plenty of evidence-based resources to share. Both are on Facebook.
She adds the Autism Society of Iowa has a COVID-19 Resources page on their website, autismia.com.
Child Health Specialty Clinics of Iowa has resources available too, including family navigators who can mail you resources or talk to you about a specific situation you may be dealing with. Their website is chsciowa.org.
Stevenson founded the Community Autism Support Team of Southwest Iowa about two years ago and said they recently had to cancel one of their big events.
“We held our first Autism Awareness and Acceptance Walk last year at the end of April,” said Stevenson, “because April is Autism Awareness Month. It was our first one in Shenandoah and we had a wonderful response. We had carnival games and a silent auction. We had a self-advocate speaker and the walk itself. We were hoping to have one this year, but had to cancel it. Hopefully we can put that together in the fall, but we’re not going to set anything up yet.”
The Community Autism Support Team of Southwest Iowa was founded after Stevenson took part in the Iowa Family Leadership Training Institute, which was put on by the Child Health Specialty Clinics.
“They put a group of advocate partners together,” said Stevenson, “it’s something you have to apply for. It’s training for advocacy for children and you have to have a child that has a special health care need.”
Stevenson founded the group with the idea of supporting parents and organizing events and fundraisers, so that parents wouldn’t have to.
Stevenson said she has teachers, special education teachers, Green Hills AEA representatives and community members on board in helping her lead this project.
The first major event the group put on was a sensory friendly holiday workshop, held the same day as Shenandoah’s The Night the Lights Come on event.
“We do it earlier in the day,” said Stevenson, “on a day when their peers are already doing something fun. This gives them the same day and weekend to enjoy the other activities and gives them something a little less stressful.”
They bring in a sensory Santa and have different activities planned with several volunteers cultivating a welcoming environment.
“We give our volunteers training on what to expect,” said Stevenson, “and where the kids may get overwhelmed. They let the kids know they don’t have to do all of the activities. We let the parents sit and relax knowing that whatever the kids do it’s okay. Nobody is being judged. They are there with people that get it and understand their kids are safe.”
This has been a very successful event for two years and something Stevenson plans on doing again.
They have also teamed up with Shenandoah’s Legacy 3 Theaters for some sensory friendly movie showings. She said the theater does much of the work, and the families are able to show up for the movies.
She said any future events are currently on hold.
How long future events and a return to normalcy are on hold is anybody’s guess right now, but Stevenson said the current key for parents is to continue to do your best.
“Even if the children aren’t getting it and you don’t know how to help,” said Stevenson, “that’s okay. We’re not all teachers and we’re not all meant to do this. We’re just getting by and doing the best we can.”
