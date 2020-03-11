Riley Dyche competes in 2020 Iditarod

Riley Dyche, formerly of Farragut and moved to Alaska in 2013, competes in his first Iditarod. You can follow the Iditarod 2020 race at www.iditarod.com. Photo: Juneau resident Irene Martinko gets a high five from musher Riley Dyche on Saturday, March 7, 2020 during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage. (Loren Holmes / Anchorage Daily News)

