Small businesses across Iowa will receive additional assistance through tax deferrals and the small business relief program.
During a press conference Wednesday, April 8, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the focus remains on the mitigation plan to protect the health of Iowans and to ensure the health care system and workforce are stable and strong and to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“But we’re also looking ahead to ensure the health of our economy,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds said, in the weeks to come as positive cases and hospitalizations start to decrease in Iowa, she will begin dialing up the economic response efforts.
“Currently, we’re leveraging state and federal assistance to provide much-needed relief to Iowa workers and businesses now and to help get them through this challenging time until we’re fully open for business again,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds said two weeks ago, the small business relief program was announced as a one-stop-shop for Iowa businesses to seek assistance through tax deferral, including sales and withholding taxes and grants to assist with short-term cash flow needs. She said the Iowa Department of Revenue has received 5,700 tax deferral applications and expects to approve another 2,300 this week.
“When a deferral is granted, taxpayers will have 60 days from the original due date to pay their balance due,” said Reynolds. “Penalties and interest will be waived for those 60 days.”
Reynolds said the application process would remain open through April.
Also in high demand are small business relief program grants.
Reynolds said the Economic Development Authority received nearly 14,000 applications from Iowa businesses.
“Today I’m expanding the program from its original $4million to $24million,” said Reynolds, “which will be provided through the State Economic Emergency Fund and the Iowa Economic Development authority.”
Reynolds said the first round of funding will assist more than 500 restaurants, bars and breweries that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These businesses were among the first to close their normal operation and it is our goal to get them back up and running as soon as possible,” Said Reynolds.
As of April 8 in Iowa, there were 97 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,145 total positive cases. There are positive cases in 79 of the 99 counties in Iowa and as of April 7, 122 individuals hospitalized. There have been 431 cases that have recovered, which is 38% of all positive cases.
