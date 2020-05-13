Reynolds lifts restrictions on salons, barber shops and massage parlors

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced salons, barber shops and massage parlors can reopen on Friday.
During a livestreamed press conference, Reynolds lifted the restrictions on those businesses, with capacity restrictions and COVID-19 precautions. She noted that bars and casinos remain closed.
The state reported 17 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 306, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There were 377 new cases of COVID-19, putting the state total at 13,289 out of 85,719 Iowans tested.
Restaurants and gyms were allowed to reopen in 77 counties statewide — earlier this month with capacity restrictions. Reynolds lifted restrictions, starting Friday, on those businesses in the 22 counties where the mitigation efforts had remained in place.
Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sara Reisetter encouraged Iowans to social distance and wear a mask when staying more than 6 feet away is not possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers further guidance:
"It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others," the agency said on its website.
Reisetter said the Iowa Department of Public Health encourages any Iowan 65 or older or with health conditions to stay home as much as possible. She also noted that some residents not at risk will choose to stay home.
"Every Iowan needs to do what's best for them," she said.
At businesses, Reisetter said businesses need to be diligent about cleaning, offer hand sanitizing and washing options, display signs about social distancing and allow masks.
She said customers should not enter buildings if they're had close contact with a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days or if they are not feeling well.
