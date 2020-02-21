Residents ask about county’s budget and plans

A group of residents, some who spoke a year ago questioning a proposed building project, again confronted the Page County Board of Supervisors Feb. 18 about the board’s potential purchases and the board’s budget strategy.
“I’m not against taxes. I’m against fruitless spending,” said Mitch Grossoehme.
A year ago, several residents spoke in concern of the county budgeting a total $625,000 for two, proposed buildings for the secondary roads department. One building was intended to be office space and a garage for County Engineer J.D. King. The second building was to store equipment. At the time, those residents asked about the need for both buildings.
Supervisors were intending to have King’s office on the secondary road’s complex in northeast Clarinda along State Street. His office is blocks away on West Washington Street. The plan was to move King and have public health move into the West Washington building.
But the building plans never gained enough momentum for construction. Last spring, one building bid was approved, but later rescinded because plans were not approved by a licensed, building engineer as required by code. A second round of bids was more than what was budgeted.
The county did spend about $84,175 on fees related to the creation of building blueprints, another amount the residents questioned.
“I wish the plans would have been up front,” said Kalen Fulk about the fees.
Supervisor Chuck Morris understood Fulk by explaining how King took the lead with acquiring building plans. Morris said he was in favor of the office space, but not the storage warehouse.
“We didn’t do our job of making the engineer accountable,” Morris said.
Supervisors have since shifted their efforts as last summer purchased the former First United Methodist Church education building in Clarinda. Plans are to remodel the two-story building into office space for 911 dispatch, public health and other departments as needed.
The county is waiting for a proposal from an architecture firm from Omaha, Nebraska, on what the remodeled building could look like. The county approved the firm’s fees of $20,500.
On Feb. 18, the people asked about the plans on how the $625,000 could still be spent. Supervisors and King have discussed acquiring some new equipment. Supervisors have already approved a new brush cutter for secondary roads, but are not all in favor of purchasing a new road grader in fiscal year 2020 and another in fiscal year 2021 as has been discussed. The fiscal year begins July 1.
A new road grader is estimated at $275,000 depending upon features. Supervisors have not approved either purchase of a grader. Morris has been the most vocal about limiting equipment purchases.
Joe Justesen and Fulk encouraged the supervisors to consider purchasing used heavy-equipment to save on cost. Justesen also said the county should track the cost of use of its equipment to have a better understanding of when to replace. Morris agreed with acquiring that data collection.
Supervisors are also waiting for cost estimates related to weir work throughout the county. In 12 locations among rivers, weirs control the flow of water and need occasional maintenance. The federal government is expected to contribute to the project. The county’s portion could be at least $266,000.
Other comments were how certain employees are using county vehicles to commute to their jobs. Morris said the county and departments are addressing the issue.
In a related matter, the public hearing for the fiscal year 2021 budget is 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 10. Some of the residents asked about an evening meeting to allow more people to attend
Armstrong made the motion for the 9 a.m. meeting and second by Jon Herzberg. Morris voted no.
In other supervisor news…
Supervisors approved the maximum proposed property tax dollars. State legislation requires a new, additional public notice, public hearing and resolution prior to the regular budget process. Senate File 634 requires a resolution be adopted, approving the maximum tax dollars assessed during the budget year.
The county is required to set the maximum general services and rural services for the next fiscal year. If the increase is either greater than 102% over the current year, the board will need to approve the resolution by a two-thirds vote.
Morris said county valuations this year increased by about 4%. When evaluations increase, taxes create more revenue. Page County’s levies which are countywide levy and rural basic levy and any debt service, will be 4 cents less than last year. The decrease will be 4 cents per thousand.”
Supervisors approved Kevin Clement as Nodaway Township trustee to replace Merle Mellencamp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.