Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) announced two new Community Facility Disaster Grants totaling $100,000 for the Hamburg Fire Protection Agency to purchase a new fire truck and outfit volunteer firefighters with new protective equipment.
The grants approved by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development cover three-quarters of the total cost of Hamburg’s new fire truck and 14 new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs). The cost of the fire truck includes new equipment like hoses, radios, power saws, and vent fans.
“Getting this new lifesaving equipment to the brave volunteer firefighters of Hamburg is a critical step to reinforcing their ability to protect their community,” said Rep. Axne. “I’m also glad to see Community Facility funding that we secured in the emergency disaster bill is making its way to the Iowa towns that need it most as they recover from last year’s floods.”
After securing $3 billion for Midwest flood recovery in last year’s federal disaster bill, Rep. Axne has been tracking these and other grants that are helping Iowa rebuild with her Iowa Flood Funding Tracker.
In December, the USDA told Rep. Axne that so far it has spent $44,717 in Community Facilities investments for Iowa and a total of $408 million through various other grants and programs.
Rep. Axne has also worked to keep towns like Hamburg safe by introducing legislation to cut federal red tape and give them greater flexibility to improve flood defenses without waiting for congressional approval.
In November, Rep. Axne and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) introduced the Local Expertise is Vital for Effective Embankments (LEVEE) Act to allow the Army Corps of Engineers to begin preconstruction on levee improvements that they deem critical without bureaucratic delays.
Rep. Axne has also been focused on making government grants more accessible and transparent.
Last year, President Trump signed the Axne-sponsored Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency (GREAT) Act of 2019 into law, streamlining the outdated and burdensome federal grant process, making it easier and cheaper for Iowans to apply for grants, and allowing taxpayers to better track government spending.
