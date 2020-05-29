Renovations Continue at SHS

A sizable portion of the west side of the Shenandoah High School parking lot was removed this week as crews continue renovations outside and inside Shenandoah High School. Outside, sections of the lot are being replaced. Inside, most of the new lighting is in. Electric and internet cabling work continues. Crews are also working on the building’s HVAC system and painting. Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said the renovations are a little ahead of schedule as work has been going on since spring break. Crews have been very cooperative in following health and safety standards during the COVID-19 pandemic. Work is scheduled to be completed prior to the beginning of the school year.
