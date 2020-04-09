Prom still viable for Essex

Essex Community Schools remains committed to having prom and graduation.
Essex Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells sent out a letter addressed to the district’s juniors and seniors with multiple new proposed dates for prom and graduation.
There are three options with prom and graduation dates on each, based on restrictions being lifted on May 1, June 1 and July 1.
With the current restrictions in place, prom has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for Friday, April 17.
The first option in the letter is based on school being back in session May 1 with restrictions lifted. Governor Kim Reynolds has mandated schools be shut down until April 30, meaning this is the earliest school could resume. If that happens, prom would be moved to Friday, May 8 with graduation taking place on its originally scheduled date of Sunday, May 17.
The second option is based on restrictions being lifted by June 1. Both the second and third options would mean Essex would not go back to a regular session of school for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Option two would push prom back to Friday, June 19 and graduation Sunday, June 28.
The third option would happen if restrictions are lifted by July 1. If that happens, prom will take place Friday, July 17 and graduation Sunday, Aug. 2.
“We appreciate you attending school in Essex,” Wells said in the letter, “and we will do all we can to have these events for you.”
Wells said regardless of the date, they would like to hold graduation outside.
Wells also asks in the letter if a senior trip would be possible after Aug. 2.
Wells encourages students and families to contact him at wellsm@essex.k12.ia.us with any comments.
The Shenandoah Community School District cancelled prom along with all other activites and events through April 30. At this time there are no plans to reschedule.
“It is disappointing because it is a special event,” said Shenandoah Superintendent, Dr. Kerri Nelson. “I empathize with the kids.”
