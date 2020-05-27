Priest Park new playground equipment on hold

As park playgrounds open June 1 in Iowa amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the upgrade to handicap-accessible playground equipment for Priest Park in Shenandoah is on hold.
City Administrator AJ Lyman said the city did not receive several of the larger grants that were applied for to help fund the playground project.
“I think, in talking to some of the other foundations around, a lot of folks have held out money waiting to see what COVID-19 related needs might come up,” said Lyman. “So, I think a playground is a lower priority for a lot of these foundations right now.”
The city did receive grants from the Cy Rapp and Carolyn Rapp Foundation and Kay M. Anderson Foundation for the project. Lyman said both foundations are willing to extend the grants they awarded to the playground project.
Lyman said the city would apply for additional grants. He said a new timeframe on purchasing and installing the new handicap-accessible playground equipment will depend on receiving additional grants and donations.
“Unfortunately, playground equipment is very expensive,” said Lyman. “So, it’s just a matter of when we get the money we will go forward with it.”
