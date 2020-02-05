The Senate acquitted President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial at about 3:35 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The House had brought two articles of impeachment against the Republican president: Article I-Abuse of Power and Article II-Obstruction of Congress.
A two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, would have been needed to convict.
Voting on both articles fell almost exclusively along party lines, with the exception of one crossover Republican vote by Senator Mitt Romney on Article I.
Votes were as follows:
Article I-48 guilty, 52 not guilty
Article II-47 guilty, 53 not guilty.
