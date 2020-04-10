PPE shortage order issued for Iowa

As Iowa sees the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increase, the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) becomes more of a reality.
During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ press conference Friday, April 10, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced the issue of a PPE shortage order.
“Unfortunately, we’re in a position where like many states and countries across the globe, we’re preparing for a time where we might not have enough of these supplies,” said Sara Weister with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Weister said the department has guided facemask and respirator extended use or re-use in times of crisis but said it was time to take this additional step of issuing a PPE shortage order.
“The order requires all providers to work with our department to further assess monitor and extend the use of the supply of PPE in our state,” said Weister, “and is based on guidance that has been provided by the CDC.”
Weister said the order applies to health care providers, hospitals, health care facilities, clinics, local public health agencies, medical and response organizations and any others that use PPE for the treatment of patients or residents of facilities.
“The order requires these entities to decrease demand for PPE by minimizing patient contact when possible and maximizing the way barriers and ventilation systems are used,” said Weister.
Weister said complying with a ban on non-essential medical and dental services ordered by Reynolds last month is included in this order by way of a reminder.
“The second part of the directive is focused on extending the use of PPE when the demand for PPE exceeds supply,” said Weister.
Weister said if facilities are using all the measures mentioned and the PPE demand is still exceeding the available supply, the order directs them to use face masks that may be beyond their shelf life or expiration date. She said it also directs healthcare workers not to change face masks or respirators for each patient they encounter. Further, she said it directs healthcare workers to use washable gowns, use reusable eye protection and decrease the length of stay for COVID-19 patients if they're medically stable.
“The third step in the order if PPE use continues to outweigh supply is to implement crisis capacity standards,” said Weister.
Weister said this would include reusing PPE and provides guidance for removal and reuse. She said it also includes using PPE past its shelf life, prioritizing face masks for essential activities that may involve direct infections contacts and considering alternative approaches such as using homemade masks in combination with face shields.
“This PPE shortage order also provides immunity protection for providers who need to implement these strategies related to this unprecedented response while they continue to provide medical care and assistance while they're acting in good faith,” said Weister.
“We understand the issuance of this order may be unsettling, but due to the global shortage of PPE supply, we’ve determined that now is the time to take this action,” said Weister. “
Weister said an additional reason for issuing the PPE shortage order is to increase awareness across the state as different parts of the state are experiencing different challenges.
Visit the Iowa Department of Public Health webpage for more details at https://idph.iowa.gov/.
According to IDPH April 10, there were 118 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa for a total of 1,388 cases. There have been 31 deaths. There have been 506 patients recover for a recovery rate of 36%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.