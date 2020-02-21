Penny War to fund mascot sculpture

Each year there is a friendly competition sponsored by the Middle School Student Council called the Penny War. During the month of February each homeroom tries to collect the most pennies. Homerooms become competitive by bombing each other with silver coins that are then deducted from the total amount of pennies collected.
Planning for this competition begins by asking students and staff for ideas on how the money could be used as a fundraising project for the Student Council. This year’s idea winner is to add a horse mascot sculpture to the middle school campus. The goal for this year’s project is $1000.00 with $350.00 having been collected after the first week of competition. The Penny War has gained popularity and spread to include the elementary grades in the K-8 building.
Special guest appearances have been made by the Shenandoah horse mascot to help increase awareness and increase the competitive spirit. Shenandoah school board member, Kathy Langley even made an unannounced appearance and donation. The Penny War will continue through the end of February. Fill those jars! Get that horse!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.