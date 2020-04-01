As of April 1, there were a total of 549 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, with a total of nine deceased, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
During a press conference on April 1, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds continued to ask Iowans to stay home and limit trips for essential purposes. She asked that everyone be responsible and practice social distancing when out in public and urged those that can work from home to do so.
Reynolds continues to say she is making her decisions based on data that continues to change. Reynolds has closed schools, churches, restaurants, bars and other retail stores and has limited social gatherings to 10 people or less.
“When we first heard about an outbreak of an unknown virus across the globe, it seemed almost unimaginable that it could have an impact on us,” said Reynolds. “But in a very short amount of time, it has become a reality.”
Officials say the peak of COVID-19 is probably two to three weeks out.
“The actions of every Iowan matter and we must all do our part to slow the spread of the virus and save lives,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds stressed the steps she is asking Iowans to take would help ensure the hospital system and the healthcare workforce in the state doesn’t become overwhelmed.
“I know we continue to ask a lot, but we need everyone to take these simple steps seriously so we can again flatten the curve and protect as many Iowans as possible,” said Reynolds.
She said she understands this is a difficult time for everyone.
“Iowans are feeling uncertain about their day to day life and even more concerned about what's to come in the weeks and months ahead,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds had support.
“We do believe that if everybody follows those procedures that we’ve been asking them to do,” said Reisetter “that the Governor has been asking people to do, that our healthcare system will be able to withstand the impact of this disease when we do see that peak in the next two to three weeks,” said Reisetter.
Reynolds expects to issue an additional health emergency declaration on Thurs., April 2, to address efforts in continuing to provide learning for students all across the state.
