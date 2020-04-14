Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses

Small businesses are being encouraged to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program to help keep their employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Paycheck Protection Program is designed for small businesses of 500 or fewer employees to provide an incentive to keep workers on payroll.
“It’s essentially a forgivable loan for up to 2.5 months of average payroll,” Bank Iowa President and CEO Jim Plagge said.
The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) page on the Paycheck Protection Program on their website states “SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.”
Plagge said the Paycheck Protection Program was introduced and quickly put together by the SBA and U.S. Treasury. Bank Iowa began implementing the program Friday, April 3 with many members of his team working through the weekend to make sure everything was in place so they could help as many small businesses as possible.
The program is part of the CARES Act, a $349 billion program instituted by Congress last month. The primary motivation is to help small businesses and Plagge said Bank Iowa branches across the state have been very busy helping customers.
“We have processed over 200 loans,” said Plagge, “submitted in the past week totaling over $60 million. It’s been very hectic.”
Plagge said they have turned some of these applications around in as little as a few hours, and it shouldn’t take more than a day or two.
The Treasury and SBA will fund Bank Iowa and other financial institutions through the program.
Small businesses have until June 30 to apply, but Plagge recommends anyone thinking about applying to do so as soon as possible.
Business owners can contact their local financial institution for more details or if interested in applying.
Plagge said it’s a large program that should make a significant impact.
“We’re grateful for it,” Plagge said.
