The Page County Community Foundation, working in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, is pleased to announce that grants totaling $59,475 were recently awarded to COVID-19 response efforts in Page County as part of its spring grant cycle.
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Page County Community Foundation Advisory Board elected to allocate a portion of the funding originally planned for its traditional grant cycle to go towards COVID-19 response within the county. The goal of this COVID-19 grant funding was to assist organizations offering emergency assistance to vulnerable populations across the county.
The following organizations were awarded grants by the Page County Community Foundation Advisory Board:
• Community Food Pantry – Shenandoah for food pantry support - $3,900 Award
• Essex Child Care Center for STEM activities and cleaning supplies and equipment - $7,675
• Grandma’s House Daycare for operational support, personal protective equipment and supplies and food support - $11,000
• Sew and Share Food Pantry for food pantry support - $3,900
• Southwest Iowa Families for county-wide emergency assistance program (housing and utilities) - $10,000
• St. John Noah’s Ark Preschool and Daycare for operational support and personal protective equipment and supplies - $11,000
• Turnbull Child Development Center for operational support - $11,000
• Waubonsie Community Mental Health Center for personal protective equipment and supplies for Page County services - $1,000
The Page County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. Made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants was funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
Beyond the County Endowment Fund Program, the Page County Community Foundation partners with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation to assist individuals, families, businesses, and organizations in creating permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Page County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Page County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Page County Community Foundation are Chair, Mandy Fielder of Shenandoah; Vice Chair, Dennis Grebert of Shenandoah; Secretary/Treasurer, Laura Swanson of Clarinda; Scott Brown of Clarinda, Scott Sump of Clarinda; and Brian Steinkuehler of Shenandoah.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.
