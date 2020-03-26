The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Page County Public Health have identified additional case of COVID-19 in the county on Friday, March 27.
The individual is an older adult (61 – 80 years), who is recovering at home in isolation. The individual recently returned home from an out of state trip.
“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus,” said Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”
The county's first case confirmed Wednesday, March 25 is a middle-aged adult (41 – 60 years), recovering at home in isolation. The individual recently returned home from a cruise. An investigation by Page County Public Health was completed on March 25. Any individuals who have come into close contact with the individual has been advised to go into self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
• Staying home when ill.
“As we see positive cases turn up, Page County Public Health will continue to follow Iowa privacy laws while being as transparent as possible to the public. But because there is community spread of COVID-19, detailed tracing is no longer necessary, as we know the virus is circulating in the community and the risk of virus spread is the same for all community members, not just those in close contact with the person who tested positive,” stated Jessica Erdman, PCPH Administrator.
Iowa Code section 139A.3(2)(b) provides that information regarding disease investigations “provided to or maintained by the department, a local board, or a local department, which identifies a person infected with or exposed to a reportable or other disease or health condition, is confidential and shall not be accessible to the public.”
“Page County Public Health’s general practice will be to not disclose specific towns or cities of where residents with confirmed positive tests reside. However, we will share as much information as we are legally able to,” Erdman states.
Stay home except when absolutely necessary to leave. Take advantage of local delivery and carry out options. Reach out for any needed resource ideas. Together, we can limit the spread of COVID-19 and prevent our health professionals from being overrun and overburdened.
