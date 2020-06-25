Options for Iowa State Fair 4-H livestock shows and events announced

The Iowa State Fairgrounds will host a Fair Special Edition: Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show this summer, following the postponement of the 2020 Iowa State Fair.
The revised schedule for 4-H livestock shows will be spread out over three weeks and held Thursday through Saturday – Aug. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22.
Due to safety concerns, there will be no in-person static exhibits or judging held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds this year. Virtual alternatives for those activities are still being considered and details will be released soon.
To limit attendance at livestock shows, youth exhibitors will be allowed to bring only two people with them. All attendees and exhibitors will be required to wear a wristband. The Iowa State Fair will sell a limited number of wristbands to the public.
“We can’t thank the Iowa State Fair Board and staff enough for their support and cooperation to provide an exhibition opportunity for our 4-H youth livestock members,” said Debbie Nistler, Iowa 4-H state program leader for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “The life skills these young people gain from their livestock project experience is invaluable and the Iowa State Fair is the culmination of that experience.”
To protect the health and safety of everyone, this Special Edition show will follow all Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC recommendations for social distancing, handwashing and sanitization.
Information for 4-H families and youth exhibitors can be found on the Iowa State Fair 4-H Livestock page at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/statefair/livestock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.