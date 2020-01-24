Officials request help in finding man who escaped work release

The Iowa Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help to find a work release escapee.
James Dean Archer failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility as required Thursday morning.
Archer is a 31-year-old white male. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 178 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Oct. 22.
He was previously convicted of willful injury causing serious injury and other crimes in Page County.
It’s recommended anyone with information on Archer’s whereabouts contact local police.
