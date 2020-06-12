Officials discuss plans to fix city roads

City Council members met June 9 in Shenandoah City Hall council chambers for the first time since March.
During the meeting, the council approved a task order with JEO Consulting Group for $88,500 for the fiscal 2021 street resurfacing program.
AJ Lyman, Shenandoah city administrator, said JEO Consulting will work with the city’s street department on an inventory of road conditions around town. He said JEO Consulting would help city officials chart out a plan for the road resurfacing project.
“We’re going to pay to survey the entire town,” said Lyman. “It’s this software program that takes a picture every 10 feet and based on that, it assigns each block and road a score. Then we’ll plug that in and see what roads are eligible for different funding mechanisms. Our hope is to do somewhere in the 40 to 50 block range of resurfacing or improvements here later this year.”
The funding for this project comes from state and federal DOT money.
Two city employees were honored for their years of service during the meeting.
Greg Scott was recognized for six years of service as the waste water superintendent. Scott retired on March 31. Kent Hoxie was recognized for 21 years of service with the water department retiring June 10.
City officials also recognized and thanked Devin Morelock, a student from Shenandoah, for being the council liaison.
In other business, the council:
-Approved a proposed budget amendment for the fiscal year 2020 that ends June 30.
-Authorized re-bidding of certain airport improvements and set a public hearing for 6 p.m., June 23.
-Approved a joint participation agreement between the city and Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) for Regional Transit System for public transportation for $5,000 for the 2021 fiscal year.
-Approved the rate/salary for part-time seasonal Shenandoah Parks and Recreation employee Jack Campbell at $7.25 an hour.
-Approved rate/salary for seasonal employees at the Wilson Aquatic Center. A list of employees is available at city hall.
