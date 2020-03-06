The National Weather Service issued its first Spring Flood Outlook on Feb. 13 and updated the same on Feb. 27. Regionally, there remains an above-normal risk for spring flooding this year. More concerning locally, is that both reports indicate a much above normal spring flood risk for the Missouri River from Plattsmouth to Rulo, saying, “Below the Platte River confluence, it is a near certainty the river will exceed flood stage. Furthermore, through the spring and early summer there is a greater than 50% chance these areas will exceed moderate flood stage.”
According to the report, the East and West Nishnabotna Rivers should also be watched carefully this spring and summer.
Factors contributing the most to the flood risk are above normal plains snowpack, and much above normal stream flows and soil moisture.
Plains snowpack is mostly centered in the Dakotas, which will greatly contribute to flooding along the Missouri River. The report indicates the severity of the impact will depend on how quickly this snowpack melts.
Mountain snowpack is trending above average, at 101-130 percent of normal, and should peak in mid-April.
Precipitation over the last three months has been 150-200 percent above normal for most of the Missouri River basin, leading to soil that is not yet completely saturated, but still has much higher than normal soil moisture. Soil moisture in Nebraska and western Iowa is elevated, and soil moisture in the Dakotas is particularly high, again likely to contribute to fast spring runoff down the Missouri River.
On the positive side, the current outlook for precipitation in the month of March is normal for most of the Missouri River Basin, with a potential for below normal precipitation in eastern Nebraska and all of Iowa.
Temperature indicators seem to show a trend toward a warm start for March, swinging back into below normal temperatures for the second half of the month.
Missouri River flows from Decatur, NE, south to Rulo, NE, remain at 200-230 percent above normal. The Army Corps of Engineers has been maintaining twice the normal releases from Gavins Point through the fall/winter, and will continue to do so as long as possible. Gavins Point releases were scheduled to raise from 35,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 41,000 cfs by March 4. The Corps is currently estimating runoff for 2020 at 36.3 million acre feet (MAF), an amount in the highest 10 for the last 122 years, but well-below the nearly 60 MAF received in 2019.
Areas where levee breaches remain are especially vulnerable this year given the higher than normal river levels. Levee repair status updates are available at: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/
A brief summary of levee work the Corps reports done as of Feb 27 follows.
Hamburg Ditch 6
In October of 2019, the City of Hamburg and USACE team agreed to delay repairs on the Hamburg-Ditch 6 levee system until 2020. This decision was made because the team felt that it was best to keep the emergency repairs made to the Ditch 6 levee system in place during this period of elevated flood risk.
In December of 2019, Omaha District received a request from the City of Hamburg to rebuild the levee to a higher elevation than its current authorized level. Section 1176 authority requires a levee sponsor to pay 100 percent of the costs to build the levee beyond its currently authorized elevation, including review of impacts. The Corps is currently working with HQUSACE to finalize implementation guidance for the Section 1176 authority.
L561 Levee
The L561 - Nishnabotna Left Bank & High Creek Right Bank Levee System was damaged during the 2019 runoff event, leading to the Levee Sponsor submitting a Public Law (PL) 84-99 Rehabilitation Assistance request to the US Army Corps of Engineers – Omaha District.
The contractor, Young’s General Contracting, Inc. from Poplar Bluff, MO, was expected to mobilize to the project site in mid-February. The contract set a 210 day contract performance period, but no construction start date has been set.
L575 Levee
The L575 Benton-Washington-McKissock-Buchanan-Atchison-Hamburg Levee System experienced significant damage during the 2019 Flood Event. This led to seven (7) breaches, along with substantial other damages, occurring throughout the Levee System.
The Corps is currently making interim levee repairs to continue providing additional flood risk management benefits until the final levee repairs can be designed.
Initial closure of the final outlet breach was completed in mid-February, 2020, and the contractor planned to work on returning all breach locations to pre-flood heights over an additional few weeks.
The follow-on construction contract for final levee repairs was awarded in December to Aptim Federal Services, LLC of Alexandria, VA in the amount of $58.3 million. The Corps website gives conflicting information on whether the contractor is scheduled to have the levee system fully rehabilitated in calendar year 2020 or 2021.
L594 Levee
The L575-594 Benton-Washington – Pleasant Valley - Waubonsie Levee System experienced significant damage during the 2019 Flood Event. This led to five (5) breaches, along with substantial other damages, occurring throughout the Levee System.
Two priority breaches impacting the I-29 corridor were closed, southwest of Bartlett and south of Bartlett, in July and October, respectively. The contractor completed all initial closures on the outlet breaches west of Thurman at the end of January and is now placing an average of 22,000 cubic yards of sand a day to bring the outlet breach areas on the levee to full height. Follow-on actions to increase the resiliency of the damaged levee system are currently being developed.
L601 Levee
The L-594-601 Missouri River Left Bank Levee System experienced significant damage during the 2019 Flood Event. This led to four (4) breaches, along with substantial other damages, occurring throughout the Levee System.
The L-601 Levee System is no longer active in the PL 84-99 program, making it ineligible for rehabilitation assistance. However, a priority breach northwest of Bartlett impacting the I-29 corridor was identified and determined eligible for emergency operations flood fighting direct assistance. A construction contract for this priority breach was completed in October, 2019, but the Waubonsie Avenue tie-in was affected by erosion during the levee repair project. Repairs were made to the Waubonsie Avenue tie-in by November, 2019.
These repairs were directed at stopping the flow from the Missouri River into the area behind the levee system and providing an incremental level of flood risk management.
Following these efforts, there is no additional USACE repair work on L-601 scheduled at this time; however, the levee sponsor is preparing to conduct follow-on repairs to the levee system.
Many of the levee sponsors have applied for flood recovery funds to complete repairs or improvements on area levees. Granting of those funds was just announced in mid-February, though, so timing of levee work or improvements will remain the issue between now and spring flooding season.
A public flood meeting hosted by the National Weather Service is scheduled for March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the United Faith Church in Sidney. Updated Corps 2020 runoff estimates should be available that day.
The next NWS flood outlook is scheduled to be released March 12.
