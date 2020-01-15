New face in town

Josh Danielson is the new manager of Brown’s Shoe Fit store in Shenandoah,
“I’m excited to be here,” said Danielson. “I’m an Iowa boy myself, so it’s nice to be back. A lot of good people I’ve met so far have been very welcoming to me.”
Danielson, originally from Burlington, has spent the past year in McCook, Nebraska, as the manager of the Brown’s Shoe Fit Store. He said the opportunity with Brown’s Shoe Fit Company here in Shenandoah gave him a chance to move a little closer to home.
Former manager of the Shenandoah store Dan Bahr moved to Mason City to manage the Brown’s Shoe Fit store late last year.
“Obviously, Dan did an awesome job for 21 years,” said Danielson. “I don’t want to change a whole lot but it would be nice to get some fresh stuff in. Maybe change up a few things and get some more variety.”
Brown’s Shoe Fit Company originated in 1911 by Win Brown with the first store in Shenandoah. The company currently has 75 stores in 12 states; Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming.
