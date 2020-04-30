More Page County Residents Test Positive for COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Page County Public Health have identified two additional cases of COVID-19 in the County, bringing the total number of Page County positive cases to eight.
One individual is an adult (19 – 40 years) and the other is an older adult (61 – 80 years). Both patients have contracted the virus via community spread. Both patients are recovering in isolation.
“All residents need to continue to socially distance themselves from others,” states Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman. “It’s just as important now as it was 3-4 weeks ago. We are still seeing a rise in cases not only throughout the State of Iowa, but here locally in our County as well.”
“So please continue to stay home when possible and continue to follow personal hygiene to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” says Erdman. “Stay home when you are ill, even mildly ill with any sort of illness. Cover your cough and sneezes. Continue to do your part to slow this down.”
Iowa Code section 139A.3(2)(b) provides that information regarding disease investigations “provided to or maintained by the department, a local board, or a local department, which identifies a person infected with or exposed to a reportable or other disease or health condition, is confidential and shall not be accessible to the public.”
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.
