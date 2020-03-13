Meeting to inform about living with wind turbines

A group of Page County residents is hoping what can be exchanged at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at Wibholm Hall at the Page County Fairgrounds will educate many more people about the possibility of wind turbines in the county.
Page County Supervisor candidate Jacob Holmes and county residents Ryan Urkowski, Jerry Wagoner and Jane Stimson are organizing the meeting to better inform the public about certain factors related to wind turbines.
“We don’t want to make it all negative,” Urkowski said. “We know there are positives out there.”
“But it can’t be at the expense of somebody else,” interrupted Holmes. “We are having this meeting as our board of supervisors would not give the public a third hearing as their minds are made up. We have asked for a meeting and the board thinks the two hearings they had concerned the already enacted were sufficient. I don’t think residents of our county are aware of what is happening under our noses right now. The magnitude of this project is huge. The way it will change our county is huge.”
Last fall, Page County Board of Supervisors approved ordinances related to the construction and operation of wind turbines. That was followed by two public meetings in December organized by the supervisors. Holmes was vocal at both, specifically about property-rights and how a landowner who does not want a turbine can be affected.
“We will have an information aspect,” Wagoner said. “What does the landowner need to know? We have a lawyered-up, big company with door-to-door sales and there are laws on what can be sold and your protections. As soon as you put your name there, you are under their rules. They become the rulers. You become the obedient.”
Wind-turbine companies have expressed an interest in building in Page County and would use lease agreements with landowners on locating the towers which can stand as high as 300 feet.
“There are all kinds of aspects and the landowners need some access. What education and what knowledge should they have,” Wagoner said.
Holmes said he has invited to the meeting an Iowa and Missouri landowner who each have a wind turbine on their property.
“They will give us their whole layout and what they have done,” he said. “It won’t be us saying the sky is falling. It will be real.”
Holmes claims the way the Page County ordinance is written, and how turbines can be placed, can be a detriment to a neighboring property that does not want a turbine.
“It allows people to have their farm messed up with no say, no compensation, no nothing. That has crossed the line. We want our meeting to explain equal rights for participating and non-participating rights,” he said. “I should be able to build a house wherever I want.”
Wagoner said unconfirmed explanations he has been told is Page County will eventually have up to 150 turbines.
“How do we know? No one has confirmed that,” he said.
“We want more than hearsay,” Stimson said.
Another topic in the meeting will be the health effects turbines have on people. The group explained others’ claims how wind turbines’ noise disturb a person’s sleep patterns. Page County’s ordinance states the maximum decibel level for a turbine.
Other health effect accusations include the shadows cast by the tower and the rotating blades cause stress. And the tower’s warning lights for night airplane traffic also have been accused of creating detrimental health.
“What are normal conditions,” Holmes asked about the county’s ordinance details. “And who enforces it?”
Holmes said he has also invited a parent who has a child with autism who is affected by living near a wind turbine to tell their story.
“We will have some good stuff at the meeting,” he said.
The organizers are wanting the meeting to last no longer than 90 minutes. Plans are to accept comments from the audience, but they ask for comments and questions to be civil and constructive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.