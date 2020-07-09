Making a splash around town

With temperatures rising, everyone is looking for ways to cool down.
Farm Bureau Financial Services' Elizabeth Davison, is partnering with the Shenandoah Fire Department and Cadet Program, and the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Department to bring a little relief from the heat.
On Monday, July 13, kids can enjoy fun in the water at six mobile splash pad locations across Shenandoah.
The mobile splash pad will be set up for 20 minutes at each location, beginning at 1 p.m., in McComb Park by the restrooms. At 1:30 p.m., the mobile splash pad will be at Priest Park by the gazebo; 2 p.m. at Garfield Park on the north side by the playground at the corner of Center St. and Clarinda Ave.; 2:30 p.m., at Nicholson Park at the intersection of Edgar and South Mathew; 3 p.m., at Waubonsie Park by soccer fields; and 3:30 p.m., at Sportsman’s Park by the gazebo.
“We’re going to haul a tanker in from the fire department and hook up a line and have a large sprinkler more or less for all the kids to come and run through,” said Chad Tiemeyer, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Department director.
Tiemeyer said they chose a Monday because the Wilson Aquatic Center is closed on that day. He said having multiple locations will help keep kids spread out and will keep the number in attendance at each location at a manageable number. Tiemeyer encourages kids that plan to attend the event to choose a splash pad location near their home.
Davison said she saw the idea on the news and reached out to George Shaw, Cadet Program coordinator. She said from there she contacted Tiemeyer and he took the idea and ran with it.
Paige Schebaum is a Shenandoah graduate and a former member of the Shenandoah Cadet Program. She will graduate from Northwest Missouri State in December and is interning for Davison this summer.
Davison said part of the Intern program is for Schebaum to be involved in community outreach with the understanding that as an insurance agency, you’re a large part of the community and you give back to the community that supports you and gives you their business.
Shaw said he is pleased to see former cadets come back and be involved in the community. Tiemeyer is also a former member of the Cadet Program.
“The fire department will support what we can when we can,” said Shaw. “That’s what we’re there for. Things like this probably now more than ever are fun things to do.”
Davison and Schebaum will be at each of the six locations handing out refreshments for the kids.
