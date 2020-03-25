There will be a race for both Page County Board of Supervisor seats for the June 2 primary according to petitions released Wednesday, March 25 by the county’s auditor office.
District 3, which covers the town of Clarinda, will have incumbent Chuck Morris and Judy Kennedy. Both are running on the Republican ticket. Morris is finishing his first term as supervisor. There are no Democrat candidates.
District 1 has five Republican candidates. On the ticket are Jeff Brownfield, Jacob Holmes, Mark Marriott, Beth Steeve and Darin Sunderman. All introduced themselves during the county Republican convention March 14 in Clarinda. There were no Democrat candidates who filed.
Tim Johnson is running unaffiliated for district 1. He will not be on the June 2 ballot. He will be listed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Brownfield had run for the seat in 2016 but lost in the primary. Jon Herzberg is not running for another term as he has held the seat that covers the rural part of the county since 2004.
The other two seats on this year’s primary ballot only have the incumbents, both Republican; sheriff Lyle Palmer and auditor Melissa Wellhausen. There are no Democrat candidates.
Alan Armstrong is the district 3 supervisor which covers the town of Shenandoah. His term expires in 2022.
Despite the COVID-19 threat in Iowa, plans are to still have the June 2 primary. The state allowed only mailed ballots to begin the process April 23, earlier than originally scheduled.
