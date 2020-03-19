Local restaurants still need your business

We still want your business.
That’s the message from Shenandoah restaurants as our area as well as the rest of the country and world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurant business comes with limitations everywhere though after Governor Kim Reynolds’ emergency declaration prohibiting dine-in services.
Most restaurants in town said this isn’t close to an ideal situation, and some have had to let some staff go with no dine-in available, but they’ll continue to serve as long as they can and they are still receiving good business.
Calling ahead and placing a to-go order is your best bet at most locations.
The Depot Deli has carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery options available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can enter the building at 101 N. Railroad to pick up or place an order, but can’t wait for the order inside. They are also selling bottled beer in 6-packs and 12-packs. They are also ready to help big businesses with their lunch options. The Depot’s phone number is 246-4444.
Carry-out and to-go orders are available at Lu and Al’s Nishna Valley Café at 615 W. Sheridan. They’ll stay open for carry-out during lunch as long as they can and will also deliver downtown. Call 246-2993.
The Sanctuary is offering to-go services as well from 8 to 2 Monday through Thursday, 8 to 8 Friday and 9 to 2 Saturday. Customers can come in and order at 207 S. Elm, but are encouraged to call ahead at 246-5766 with a full breakfast and lunch menu available. You can also call well in advance, for example you can call at 8 a.m. and place a carry-out order for noon. Baked goods and coffee continue to be available and starting Monday, March 23 instead of daily specials, they will be offering a sandwich of the day, which will be $1 off the regular price. They are still offering their VIP text program. Text Sanctuary to 36000 and receive daily specials and discounts by text each morning.
Harbor Café in Farragut is offering carry-out only from their full breakfast and lunch menu from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They’ll continue to be open Friday and Saturday evenings as well from 5 to 8 p.m. with fish still available on Fridays. You can come in and place your order at 610 Hartford Ave. Customers can also place their order by phone at 385-8150.
Sheri’s is offering curbside services as well. They continue to be open from 5 to 8 p.m. at 504 W. Sheridan. Call ahead at 246-2222 to place your order, and they’ll allow you to pay by credit card over the phone. You can come inside and place an order as well.
Elm Street Grill is located inside the American Legion Country Club at 1800 S. Elm and they are offering curbside orders. Their full menu is currently available, but they will probably shorten it in the coming days. They will take call-in orders until 8 p.m. at 246-3472 and may start doing some delivery services in town on Fridays and Saturdays.
Mondo’s, located at 309 Fremont has carry-out options available as well. Give the staff a call at 246-1325 and then come pick up your order. Their doors are also open for customers to come in and place an order.
El Porton is also offering carry-out and curb-side orders at 506 S. Fremont. You can come inside to place an order or call ahead at 246-3115. They are open regular hours with their full menu available.
Retro Sundaes has their full menu available as well with walk-up and drive-thru options still available. You can pull up to their location at 2007 U.S. Highway 59 and call from your car at 215-9206 and they will deliver it to you. Ice cream and desserts continue to be available as well during regular hours.
Carry-out and delivery is still available at Pizza Hut, located at 106 S. Fremont. You can pay for your order online and they’ll bring it to your car if you’re parked outside. Delivery is available through 9:30 p.m.
There are no changes to hours or pizza delivery options at Casey’s, located at 605 S. Fremont, but it’s a little different inside. The ready-made sub counter is closed in-store. Customers wanting a ready-made sub can place their order online. Customers wanting an item out of the donut case or the food warmers must go to the kitchen and tell the staff what they want.
The only current change at Subway is that you can’t eat in-store. The lobby is open at 501 S. Fremont with regular hours, but only to-go orders are allowed. Mobile ordering and catering are still available.
Full drive-thru services are available at Burger King at 225 S. Fremont and at McDonalds at 504 S. Fremont. You can still come inside and place your order at McDonalds.
