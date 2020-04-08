Local PD helps enforce guidelines

Shenandoah’s police chief recommends Shenandoah residents stay home as much as possible.
Josh Gray realizes some residents must travel to work and pick up essential goods.
“Make your trip and then go home,” said Gray. “If you must go to work, do it, pick up any essential goods and then go back home.”
Governor Reynolds has prohibited public gatherings of 10 or more people and sent orders out to law enforcement earlier this week on enforcing this.
“I received an email from Governor Reynolds on how to enforce this. She gave us the code and violation for gathering. It’s a citation and a court appearance, a simple misdemeanor. It’s code 135.38”
Gray said his department has had to break groups up and they will start enforcing this more strictly after the governor’s orders.
He said a lot of those conversations have taken place in city parks.
Parks remain open, but the playground equipment is closed. Gray said individuals can be in the parks and can be outside but urges social distancing.
Regular police work must continue during the pandemic and Gray said they try to handle as much as they can by phone for the health and safety of the officers.
Officers have been advised to use extra caution and have plenty of personal protective equipment in their vehicles when needed.
He adds the department has had meetings on what to do in certain situations and said they will split the department into two teams if needed, so they can keep as many officers healthy as possible.
Gray appreciates those that are following the government mandate and staying home as much as possible and staying at least six feet away from others when you can’t stay home.
