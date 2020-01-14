Local Elks Lodge receives facelift

An interior remodeling project at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge is nearing completion.
Head Trustee Roger McQueen said walls have been repainted, new ceiling tile has been installed, lighting has been replaced and windows have received all-new fixtures, curtains and sheers. He said the dance floor is being redone and new carpet is in the lounge and dining area. He also said a new oak bar, built by Brown’s Shoe Fit Co shop, has been installed.
“We started about five weeks ago,” said McQueen. “Most of the work is being done by Elk Lodge members volunteering their time. There’s been a ton of members that have come in and helped.”
McQueen said the volunteers had done most of the demolition and painting.
“We’ve got a lot of good members,” said McQueen. “It is great that the members are helping do this.”
McQueen said Gabe Stevenson is doing the electrical work and Bopp’s Country Carpet is installing the flooring.
McQueen said the community has pulled together and backed the Elks Lodge on this project.
“We have a lot of people and businesses helping and supporting us financially on this because they want to see this building continue to be in Shenandoah,” said McQueen. “It’s a building for the community.”
McQueen said the remodel project was a big decision as the Elks Lodge members came to the conclusion the building is crucial to the town. The Elks have raised a portion of the funding needed for the project and have been able to apply for grants.
The building is used for meetings, banquets, receptions, parties and crafts shows, among others. The building is handicap accessible and offers plenty of parking.
McQueen hopes with the remodel members will start seeing weddings at the lodge again. Donna Marriott is available as a wedding coordinator for a wedding at the lodge.
McQueen said the goal is to have the remodel completed by Feb. 1. He said there are plans for new exterior doors and a new divider curtain down the road.
McQueen said the lodge wanted to focus on the part of the building that is used by the community, so the members-only rooms are not being updated at this time.
The Shenandoah Elks Lodge has awarded approximately $8,000 each year to the community in donations. McQueen said they also volunteer their time.
“We’ve been very fortunate to give back to the community,” said McQueen. “We’re happy to be able to do that.”
McQueen said the Elks Lodge focus is helping veterans, kids and their community.
The Shenandoah Elks Lodge will be holding an all you can eat breakfast fundraiser for the public 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at $10 per person. An open house for the public will be at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.