Shenandoah’s bowling alley isn’t opening anytime soon. Little Waite Lanes owner Mikey Waite said it will be at least August before bowlers are allowed inside the facility. Governor Reynolds announced earlier this week bowling alleys were one of the businesses that can open June 1, providing they limit the number of customers to 50 percent capacity, take reasonable measures to ensure social distancing and increase hygiene practices. Waite said the summer months are usually the slowest months of the year and he always closes in July for maintenance. He said it makes sense to wait and re-evaluate in a couple months. Waite said they will continue to serve carryout pizza Friday and Saturday evenings. They have been serving pizza since late March, shortly after the governor closed bowling alleys and other businesses.
Little Waite Lanes remains closed for bowling
- Bryan Clark/The Valley News
