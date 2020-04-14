Library transitions to online services

During the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at the Shenandoah Public Library are creative in how they are providing resources for the community.
The Shenandoah Public Library building may be closed to the public indefinitely, but many resources can still be accessed on their website at http://www.shenandoah.lib.ia.us/
Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk said there are two streaming and downloading services available on the library’s website, Bridges and Hoopla. She said if patrons are accessing from a mobile device, the app for the programs will need to be downloaded from the app store.
Patrons will need their 14 digit library card number and a phone number when accessing either service. Access to the digital services include downloadable books and audiobooks as well as streaming movies and TV shows.
Falk said the library now has an option on the website for individuals to apply for a temporary 60-day online library card. She said the temporary card can be used to access the online data basis while the library is closed.
“We are pleased to have a way for people who may not have a physical card to be able to use our facility even when we are closed to the public,” said Falk.
Falk said all a person has to do is visit the library’s website at www.shenandoah .lib.ia.us and click on the link on the left called Catalog/Account. From the library’s catalog page, click on the sign-up button located in the upper right-hand corner and follow the directions.
“Once their application has been processed, they will receive a welcome email with their temporary card number,” said Falk. “At that point, they can start using the library’s digital services.”
Falk said when the library reopens, anyone that received a temporary card can come in and change it over to a permanent card. She said upon obtaining a permanent card proof of a current address would be required.
“We will quickly transfer their information into a regular library account with full borrowing privileges,” said Falk.
Another tool for families stuck at home is to follow the library’s Facebook page. Falk said the library posts activities on Facebook four times a day, except for Sunday.
“There is a post on things to do, one on things to make, one on things to learn and a fourth one on things to see,” said Falk.
Falk said librarian Joy Stortvedt has been working on the summer reading program for teens and younger children.
“She has two sets,” said Falk. “She’s got the set for if everybody is still stuck at home of things that they can do on their own and then she’s got plans for if we can be in the building. I hate that we even have to think that way. It’s just better to be prepared.”
Falk said it is essential as they plan ahead to include plans for providing activities for families that may still be at home.
Falk said the Wi-FI restriction implemented in November of last year had been lifted.
“We have taken the restriction off for the duration,” said Falk. “Since we aren’t physically open, people can’t come in and use our computers. We want to make sure that they at least have some access.”
Falk said the usage of the libraries online services is increasing. She had statistics through the end of March and is curious to see what April numbers will look like.
Falk said during March, the library had 1,444 Wi-FI users, 472 items were checked out through Bridges, and 243 items were checked out through Hoopla.
“It’s a little bit higher than normal but not excessively high,” said Falk, “but if you think about it, we were really only closed to the public a little over a week in March.”
Falk said on average, they have 120 patrons through the door daily, and 250 items checked out daily when the library is open.
When the library initially closed its doors to the public, they kicked off their curbside service and continued with this until the first positive case of COVID-19 in Page County.
“When we had the curbside service available and open, we had 131 individuals take advantage of that for a total of 617 items that we took out to people,” said Falk. “People seemed to really enjoy it very much.”
Falk said patrons would reserve specific items or let the librarians choose for them.
“It was a lot of fun for us to pull books for people or whatever they asked for,” said Falk. “A lot of people let librarians choose and it was a lot of fun for us to do that for people.”
The library was able to provide curbside service for approximately six days and plans to restart the service once the library reopens.
“I feel like every time we put a date on it, then the governor or somebody changes something,” said Falk. “So we’re closed until the state says we can reopen or until we hear otherwise from officials.”
Falk said staff will continue to extend due dates for materials currently checked out, but patrons can return items at the dropbox located in the alley at the back of the library.
Falk said staff will continue to be responsive to what the community needs now and when the library reopens.
“I’d like to say not much is going to change when we reopen,” said Falk. “We’re still purchasing materials and we’re still processing materials. We’re going to have a lot of new things that people haven’t seen yet because we’ve got basically a month and a half where they haven’t really been able to use the library.”
Falk empathizes with families during this time. She said having the library closed during a time when everyone has a lot of free time on their hands isn’t ideal.
“I hate that we have to do that, but we want to make sure that everybody stays safe and healthy,” said Falk. “We don’t want to make things worse. We really miss everybody, and we look forward to being able to serve the community again.”
