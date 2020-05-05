Page County and Shenandoah Housing Authority officials will continue reviewing Iowa Code over the authority’s requirements to pay what is called PILT.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors video meeting Tuesday, May 5, county officials spoke with Ray Aranza, representing the authority, which, according to the county, hasn’t paid PILT since 2012.
Payments in lieu of taxes are for entities on government-owned land for funding of government-provided services and school districts.
According to research by Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen, Essex’ authority stopped its payment in 2015 while Clarinda’s authority continues to pay.
The difference between the county and Shenandoah is an interpretation of Iowa Code. County officials discussed the PILT payments in February.
Sonksen said he contacted the state Attorney General’s office where these housing projects are to pay 10 percent of the property tax except where it provides for the elderly, handicap and other certain people, until its mortgages or liens expire. He speculated it will take months for the Attorney General’s office to respond with any kind of ruling.
Further research he explained agencies approach city officials to waive the PILT program, which bypasses the county, with the intent to pay the city, but no payments are actually made.
“In my opinion, payments need to resume or place the properties back on the tax rolls,” he said.
Kim Johnson, also from the Shenandoah Housing Authority, said it has paid the city of Shenandoah $600 a month since May 2014. Its last PILT payment was August 2010. She explained the PILT payment is 10 % of the building’s total rent revenue minus the utilities.
“We put a lot of money back into the community,” Johnson said.
Sonksen said Clarinda’s annual payment is approximately $18,300 and Shenandoah’s payment was about a $1,000 difference. Over a year’s time, Shenanodah’s $600 a month payment plan is about $11,000 less than Clarinda’s.
Before he took over the office, Sonksen said he was informed by former county attorney Jeremy Peterson Shenandoah stopped PILT because it had refurbished properties and didn’t have funds to pay PILT. Sonksen took office May 2015.
Aranza said his definition of Iowa Code is not the same.
“This hasn’t been resolved by the courts,” Aranza said. “One statute still goes with the basic proposition this is essentially a government entity. Shenandoah housing is still being funded and can still get financing. This would be a federally treated entity that is being taxed. I’m real hesitant for the courts to tax entities like this. It’s no different than Page County assessing a tax against a state or federal building. The federal building in Omaha doesn’t pay taxes to Omaha or Douglas County. We still come within that framework,” he said.
Aranza claimed another related statute only applies to future housing projects.
He also fears the consequences if the courts do make decisions.
“If we allow the courts to decide this case and decide in our favor, it will have a ripple effect across the state. Authorities across the state will say ‘Forget it, we are not paying anything.’”
Aranza said he knows services are provided to Shenandoah Housing Authority and the payment to the city of Shenandoah.
“If we are taxed the 10%, as a practical matter it will make for a tight budget for an entity for people who need served. If we pay the tax, a vast majority ends up with the city of Shenandoah anyway. That’s a reason we stopped paying anything. We recognized what was going on and there wasn’t any services that were not going to be provided by the county,” he said.
Supervisor Chuck Morris said he doesn’t feel comfortable an agreement will be reached.
“I’m not a lawyer. I hear your point. I hear Karl’s point. It’s another example of the code being as clear as mud,” he said.
Supervisors Alan Armstrong and Jon Herzberg want the Shenandoah Housing Authority to be like Clarinda.
“We are trying to be fair,” Herzberg said. “It’s not fair Clarinda is paying it and Shenandoah and Essex are not.”
