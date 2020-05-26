Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans today to open up more businesses and entertainment venues next week – including casinos and gambling facilities, speedways and raceways with spectators in attendance along with amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades but under certain restrictions as the state adjusts to life during the coronavirus epidemic.
“Iowa is on the road to recovery,” the governor told her daily briefing at the state’s emergency operations center in Johnston.
To that end, Reynolds said she is extending her existing public health emergency proclamation through June 25 but with changes. She already announced that beginning May 28, bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries and other social and fraternal clubs can reopen under the same public-health restrictions as restaurants have function with since May 1 -- including social distancing of 6 feet and 50 percent of operating capacity. Live bands or other musical performers will be permitted at bars and restaurants, but the must also follow social distancing protocols with band members and the audience. Restaurants and bars also can set party sizes of up to 10 people.
Effective next Monday, June 1, speedways and raceways may reopen to spectators, the governor said, and outdoor performance venues, such as amphitheaters and grandstands can hold live performances. Also, casinos and gaming facilities may reopen June 1 as well as amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades – all at 50 percent of normal operating capacity and according to social distancing, hygiene and public measures.
