The DNR is extending closures of campgrounds and other park facilities through May 14, 2020 to help protect the health of visitors and staff during the COVID-19 health emergency. State parks and forests remain open for day-use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide the social distancing rules and not gather in groups.
Facilities that will remain closed through May 14 include:
- Campgrounds, including youth and group camps
- Bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties
- Playgrounds
- Cabins, shelters and lodges
- Visitor centers and museums
All programs and events at state parks are cancelled or postponed through at least May 14, 2020. Watch for updates at iowadnr.gov
Please be aware that as conditions change, so may policies on park visitation and overnight stays.
The DNR will work with guests to cancel reservations affected by this extension. If you have reservations for the month of May after the closure dates and feel cancelling your stay is the safest choice, we will waive the cancellation fee for visits (cabins, campsites, lodges, shelters) with arrival dates through May 31, 2020. A transaction fee of $4.00 ($6.00 for reservations originally made by phone) will still apply. To cancel your May reservation, call (877) 427-2757.
Remember to stay home if you feel sick, wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, and bring supplies from home including disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and other hygiene products.
We will keep you informed of any changes moving forward. Please visit the DNR's COVID-19 web page for more information about how COVID-19 is affecting DNR events, facilities and services. Thanks for your continued assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.