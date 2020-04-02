Iowa schools closed through April 30

Iowa schools now remain closed through April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During a press conference held April 2, Governor Kim Reynolds updated the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency to extend business closures and suspension of nonessential and elective surgical and orthodontic procedures through April 30. This also included providing additional regulatory relief and the order to limit gatherings to 10 or less.
In addition, Reynolds ordered Iowa schools remain closed through April 30. Schools, which began closing March 16, were previously scheduled to resume on April 13.
“Keeping Iowan students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now,” said Reynolds. “We anticipate the number of positive COVID-19 positive cases in Iowa will continue to grow and keeping schools closed for and extended amount of time will help protect the safety of our students, educators and school staff.”
Reynolds said the extended closure would also reduce the burden and flatten the curve on the healthcare system and workforce and reduce the risk to the most vulnerable Iowans and ultimately save lives.
“At this time, I’m not ordering schools to close for the remainder of the school year,” said Reynolds. “As we have with all COVID-19 mitigation decisions, we will continue to monitor the situation, assess the measures that we have in place and use data to make the right decision at the right time.”
Reynolds said it is essential that Iowa schools continue to provide learning opportunities for students and it is each district’s responsibility to do so.
“I want to thank them for stepping up and finding a way to make this possible for their students and families that they serve,” said Reynolds. “School districts will know best what will work for their communities, which is why these decisions can and should be made locally.”
Districts have two options that will include noncredit or credit learning programs. School districts will be required to select the best option for their students and families that they serve and inform the state of their decision by April 10. She said districts that choose not to provide continuous learning will be required to make up the instruction time lost beyond what has been waived by the legislature, which was the initial four weeks.
Reynolds goal is to give school districts a two-week notice if any additional extensions are needed.
Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said the district is working on the plan and wants to consider an option that will not require the district to make up instructional time.
“At this time, I anticipate that what we are doing will meet the requirements so that we do not need to make up instructional hours,” said Nelson. “We have to file an application with the Iowa Department of Education next week and will know more after this is filed. We might need to make some minor changes, but based on what I have read and the Zoom sessions I have participated in I believe we will be in a good position.”
Nelson said the district is currently providing voluntary learning resources online or by paper packets for families and students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.