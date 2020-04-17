Iowa schools closed for rest of school year

Iowa schools will not reopen this school year, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday, April 17.
Most Iowa schools have not held in-person classes since mid-March, when Reynolds first recommended school closures. She ordered schools closed April 2.
“Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May,” Reynolds said. “But as we look at what the data is telling us now, I can’t tell you with certainty … that early May will be the right time for students, teachers and staff to gather again in the classrooms. Therefore, I regret to say Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year.”
With schools closed, Iowa high school spring sports have been canceled. Summer sports will be reevaluated at a later date.
Reynolds extended the closures while announcing 191 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa. She said 64 people have died in Iowa, and there are 2,332 cases total in 82 counties.
The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump gave governors guidelines for reopening their states. Reynolds said she was pleased with the content of the Thursday afternoon call.
Trump’s guidance stipulates states, before relaxing social distancing measures, should see the number of reported “covid-like” symptoms and cases trending down, and hospitals should have capacity to treat all patients without crisis care and be testing its health care workers.
Governors have authority to decide whether to follow the guidance, which includes three phases.
Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said having school closed through the end of the year will impact many decisions and ask for patience and understanding while decisions are made.
“While I agree with Governor Reynold's decision, I am regretful school will be closed through the end of this academic year,” said Nelson.
Nelson said all activities and events are canceled for the remainder of the school year as well.
“We have not yet decided on the date or the format of graduation,” said Nelson, “but we want to make sure we recognize our graduates in a special way.”
Nelson said the district will continue to provide meals for children ages zero to 18 and provide a voluntary learning program for students in grades PK-12th Grade.
“While school is closed, we want them to have the opportunity to review and extend their learning,” said Nelson.
Nelson said teachers would be available to provide support and feedback for students. She said this is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of during the school closure.
“We do understand this is a stressful time for our students, families, staff, and the community,” said Nelson. “We want to provide support, encouragement, and opportunity. We do not want to overwhelm them or add more stress to your circumstances. We do want to be helpful where we can. We care immensely about our students and their families and want them to feel supported, even though we are unable to connect in person.”
The Valley News contributed to this story.
