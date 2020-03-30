There are an additional 88 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the state total to 424, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to the governor's office.
According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 died last night, elderly adults older than 81 from Linn and Washington Counties, respectively. Six Iowa residents have died in connection to COVID-19.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals with new cases include:
• Audubon County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Benton County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)
• Cedar County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Crawford County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, three adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years),
• Guthrie County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Iowa County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Jackson County, one adult (18-40 years)
• Jasper County, one elderly adult (81+)
• Johnson County, two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Jones County, one adult (18-40 years)
• Linn County, nine adults (18-40 years), eight middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)
• Monona County, one child (0-17 years), one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)
• Polk County, two children (0-17 years), two adults (18-40 years), six middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)
• Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, one adult (18-40 years)
• Van Buren County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Washington County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adult (61-80 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 800-244-7431. Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on the Governor Kim Reynolds Facebook Page.
