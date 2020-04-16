Increased testing critical to loosening restrictions

Increased testing for COVID-19 in Iowa and serology testing are factors in loosening the restrictions in the state to prevent the spread, according to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
During Reynolds’ press conference Thursday, April 16, she said increased testing is critical to target virus activity, identify potential risk and to implement specific measures to slow the spread within a facility, business, or community. She said testing would also be used in making decisions to get closer to return to daily functions before the virus hit.
“In the coming days, we will be launching a new opportunity for Iowa and it’s called ‘Test Iowa,’” said Reynolds. “It is an initiative that will enable us to conduct large scale testing and contact tracing across the state.”
‘Test Iowa’ will allow the state to increase the capacity to more than 3,000 tests per day in addition to the testing capacity that is currently available.
“We’re working on the operational plan now to deploy testing and I look forward to sharing more details about ‘Test Iowa’ next week,” she said.
Reynolds said Iowa would soon begin serology testing which will tell if a person has been infected and recovered from COVID-19.
“We have two labs in the state that will run the tests and as soon as the supplies of the reagents arrive, they will be ready to go,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds said this will also be an essential factor in making informed decisions about the future of Iowa’s public interaction.
“Our ability to provide more testing will allow us to capture more data about the virus and better understand its activity in Iowa,” said Reynolds. “The more that we know about COVID-19, the better we can manage it until a vaccine is available.”
Reynolds said the state’s department of public health had activated additional response teams dedicated to testing, contact tracing and prevention. She said dedicated strike teams will be deployed to long term care facilities and mass employers where outbreaks are occurring or anticipated.
She said these efforts would help identify, isolate and slow the spread of the virus in these environments.
The teams will also be able to conduct follow up and recovery assessments for each positive case.
Reynolds said the department has also put together prevention teams that will conduct outreach to large businesses and law enforcement to review guidance for preventing and detecting outbreaks and provide education on what to do if an outbreak is identified. She said this approach would intentionally target areas of most concern across the state.
Reynolds has continued to use data to make her decisions during the COVID-19 outbreak. Using the state’s benchmark metric system, Reynolds implemented additional mitigation steps in northeast Iowa through April 30.
“As I have said from the start, I am committed to making data-driven decisions regarding our response to COVID-19 in Iowa,” said Reynolds. “Today, the data tells us that Region 6 has elevated to a level 10.”
According to the public health department’s system, a valuation of 10 or more would trigger a “shelter in place” order. However, Reynolds did not use those terms.
The counties in Region 6 include Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, Winneshiek.
“Today, based on the ranking, we’re implementing additional mitigation steps in region 6,” said Reynolds. “Effective at 11:59 p.m. tonight in all Region 6 counties all gatherings for social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting activities will cease through April 30.”
Reynolds said Iowans in Region 6 could only gather with members of their immediate household. She said there would be limited exceptions made for weddings, funerals and other religious gatherings. During these instances, the restriction of 10 people or less would still be implemented.
“Individuals are also required to make every reasonable effort to stay at least 6 feet away from others when they are away from home,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds said businesses are encouraged to follow the guidance provided by the department regarding infection prevention measures to protect employees and customers.
“COVID-19 is part of our life, but it will not always dictate how we live,” said Reynolds. “We will continue to monitor the data and adjust our mitigation strategies as necessary as we’re doing today in region 6. But I believe before long we will see more signs of progress and we will begin to get life back to normal.”
As of April 16, there were 2,141 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, with 987 recovered for a recovery rate of 46%.
For more information including a breakdown of data by each of the individual regions or by county go to coronavirus.iowa.gov
