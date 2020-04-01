The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is deploying a comprehensive approach to address food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, will continue for all current, and new or returning WIC participants. IDPH submitted and received approval of several federal waivers to Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) to ensure continued and expanded access to WIC foods.
Families First Coronavirus Response Act
•WIC is available to support you. WIC benefits will continue as normal. Call your clinic with questions.
•April’s WIC benefits will be available for use on Wednesday, April 1.
Purchasing WIC Items in the Store
When shopping for WIC items, please consider the following shopping tips during this time:
•When shopping, please be patient. Stores want to provide what you need, but they have been extremely busy and are working hard to stock the shelves as quickly as possible.
•When shopping, planning ahead and arriving at the store earlier in the day may help you find the products needed.
•When shopping, use the CDC guidelines for social distancing: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV. At this time WIC food purchases can only be redeemed inside of WIC approved stores.
•Call ahead and be sure your store’s hours haven’t changed.
•WIC foods will be available throughout the entire month of April - the rumors that WIC foods will run out is not true.
•Purchase what you would normally purchase. There is no reason to stockpile food. Both your benefits and the food products in stores will be available throughout the month.
•If you are having issues finding specific WIC foods, call your WIC clinic or the state WIC office at 1-515-281-6650 for assistance.
