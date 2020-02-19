On February 17, 2020, at approximately 4:09 p.m., deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Filmore Street and Illinois Street in Sidney for a report of a juvenile that had been struck by a car.
Witnesses stated a vehicle was eastbound on Filmore Street and turned south on Illinois Street, while two male juveniles were attempting to cross Filmore Street. The vehicle struck one of the juveniles, briefly stopped and then fled the scene to the south.
The vehicle was described as a smaller red vehicle. The driver was described possibly as a male with glasses and no facial hair.
The juvenile was transported to Grape Community Hospital by Sidney Rescue with minor injuries.
On February 18, 2020, Fabian Bell, 40, of Sidney came to the Sheriff’s Office after reading the press release about a hit and run, and told the Sheriff that he thought the boys had just slapped his car on the way by and did not know of the injuries. Bell was cited for Failure to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to Provide Proof of Security Against Liability, Injury Accident. The incident remains under investigation.
On February 18, Stacy Gardner, the grandmother of Logan Jordan, the 11 year old who was struck by Bell’s car, posted a message on Facebook saying Logan would like people to be nice and leave Bell alone, as it was an accident. Gardner shared that “Fabian is truly remorseful and had no idea he had actually hit Logan until he read the press release and WE believe him! Please respect Logan’s wishes and leave Fabian alone.” Gardner and Jordan also posted a comment directly to Bell, saying, “Fabian Bell, Logan does not blame you and neither do we.”
Gardner explained to this reporter that Logan and a friend had been walking to the courthouse lawn to play football. Logan looked down at his friend’s phone and stepped into the street in front of Bell’s vehicle. The vehicle bumped Logan’s knee and ran over his foot. It didn’t cause any bruising but his knee was still a little sore on February 19. Logan was released from the hospital after his x-ray came back fine.
On February 19, the Mayor of Sidney, Peter Johnson, posted a message on Facebook, saying the city was aware that a member of the city council had come forward in a criminal matter, and that the city would monitor the legal process and investigation. Johnson also asked the community to remember to slow down and drive safely in Sidney when students are getting out of school.
