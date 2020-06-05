Hertensen role with Page County newspapers expands

On Wednesday, Heidi Hertensen was named supervising editor for all Page County newspapers – The Valley News Today, the Clarinda Herald-Journal and the Essex Independent.
Hertensen has been with The Valley News Today for 20 years. In her expanded role, Hertensen will manage day-to-day news operations for all three publications.
Jennifer Johnson, will continue as the advertising manager for all three paid publications, as well as for the free Weekly Times. Johnson joined the Page County newspapers team in 2013.
Publisher John VanNostrand has left the company.
