Hamburg School asks for public commitment

The Hamburg School District held a public meeting on Feb. 27, following their failed bid to bring a high school back to Hamburg. A crowd of about 30 people attended to hear comments from school administrators regarding the Board of Education decision and plans moving forward.
Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells told the audience the State Board of Education’s big concerns had been over student numbers.
“Are we done with the high school conversation,” Wells said, “yes, until we grow. This town will never have a high school if we don’t do a housing project.”
For the next year, Wells said there would be no change, and the school would continue on as a preschool through eighth grade facility. He cautioned there would be some concern if middle school students started open enrolling out, though.
“For every five K-8 grade students we lose, I have to cut one teacher, or that equivalent in expenses,” Wells stated baldly. “This is why we have to take open enrollment documents very seriously, so please don’t fill them out randomly. We need you to let us know what we can really expect in enrollment.”
For the high school students, Wells said he had recently proposed an extension of one more year of the tuition agreement with the Sidney School District, and was awaiting reply. Wells said if the Sidney School Board agrees to another year, the Hamburg School District will bus those tuitioned high school students to the Sidney School.
Wells explained the district would not necessarily bus students to schools they open enrolled to, though. As of that meeting, he explained students open enrolling to Tabor or Shenandoah schools would have to drive themselves. Students open enrolling to Essex would also need to drive themselves, but Wells said he did have a list of parents who were willing to provide rides to students planning to attend in Essex. He urged high school students and their parents to fill out their open enrollment papers right away, as the deadline to do so was March 2nd, after which date they may not have a choice in where they attended high school. Wells had open enrollment applications on hand for those students and parents that night.
He also suggested parents check the box for transportation assistance on those applications, as it would provide them with $540 for the school year for use in transporting their students. Wells explained Hamburg School District would not fight that request, nor would Essex School District, but he couldn’t answer for the other districts, as that money comes off what they receive for the incoming students.
As far as the future, Wells said Hamburg is still open to two-way sharing agreements, but less interested in one-way arrangements.
“We’re not a rinky dink school,” Wells stated, “we’re the best K-8 around, and other districts aren’t doing us a favor taking our students. It should be a win-win situation for both districts.”
Wells reiterated that the Hamburg School District is financially sound and is not in danger of closing, saying they could keep a preschool-eighth grade there as long as they keep enough students for athletics. He said he believed the school would have enough students for teams in the next school year, except for football, which will be shared elsewhere. Wells has always said sports are the biggest reason students leave Hamburg School District to attend another, but points out that athletes get a lot more playing time on a small team.
Wells wrapped up the meeting with a request that those present and the community at large commit to supporting the Hamburg School. He reminded them that community and school are two parts of a whole, and losing the school would be devastating to the community, too.
After the meeting, Wells told this reporter he had expected light attendance at this meeting because he had already talked to some 50-60 parents since the board of education decision was made. He said he thought the district might lose a few students for the next year, again because of sports, but he didn’t expect to lose too many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.