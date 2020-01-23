Hamburg High School request vote tied, State Board will reconsider in February

Hamburg Elementary and Middle School representatives attended the Iowa State Board of Education meeting in Des Moines today to request permission to have a high school in Hamburg again. After almost an hour of discussion, the board voted with a resulting tie of 4-4. After additional discussion the board agreed to reconvene in February to reconsider Hamburg School’s request.
One board member requested a recommendation from the Iowa Department of Education be made for that February meeting, detailing whether the department thinks this is a viable option for Hamburg School.
Additionally, information was requested on how this would impact neighboring districts.
The date for the February meeting is not yet set.
