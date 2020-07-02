Hamburg and Sidney Schools reach consensus on tuition agreement

The Hamburg and Sidney school boards met jointly on June 29 to discuss the tuition-in agreement again, hoping to reach an agreement before the next school year. The two boards ultimately agreed to a modified contract that will see Hamburg high school students back in Sidney High School for the next two years.
With Hamburg School having requested changes to make the tuition agreement more equitable, the two boards had been unable to reach an agreement for the 2020-2021 school year. Because Hamburg School does not have a high school of its own, it must have a tuition agreement with some other school or it would be unable to continue operating. With that requirement bearing down on them the Hamburg School Board came to the June 29 meeting with three possible tuition agreement options in mind, determined to make some kind of agreement.
Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood told the Hamburg School Board how the South Page-Clarinda tuition agreement works as an example and in response to questions from that board about that agreement. Hood explained that South Page pays 100 percent of the tuition, TLC money goes with the students, South Page provides or pays for coaches, transports the students and purchases student technology.
Hood defined sticking points between Hamburg and Sidney as the fact that Hamburg was unhappy about paying for technology and Sidney was unhappy about not getting the TLC money for each student from Hamburg.
Hamburg School Board proposed an agreement that would essentially treat the high school students as open enrolled to Sidney. Under the terms, Sidney would bill the students as open enrolled, Sidney would get the TLC money for each student, Hamburg would transport the students and Sidney would provide their technology. The Hamburg board suggested a one year term, with discussions about the possibility of whole grade sharing to take place within that year.
The Sidney School Board suggested they would prefer a two year term, for purposes of stability and planning. The Sidney board also inquired about aligning school calendars. The Hamburg board agreed to a two year term that included an automatic rollover at the end of the first year if neither party objected. Hamburg School Board was not interested in changing their calendar, though, as the two districts don’t share staff and Hamburg’s calendar matches their sharing partner’s (Essex) calendar.
Both school boards agreed to plan on meeting throughout the year to discuss whole grade sharing, and the two superintendents agreed to work together to modify the current tuition agreement to match the terms of the agreement reached that night.
Sidney School Board members asked if Hamburg would be sending their junior high athletes to Sidney to be on teams. Hamburg Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells said he thought Hamburg would have enough junior high athletes to form their own teams, but if they didn’t they would check with Sidney coaches about sending them over, and it could be a conversation in future.
Wells said of the agreement and Hamburg’s willingness to accept new terms, “We’re in a bad position; we have no chips to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.