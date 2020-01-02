Glenwood Resource Center under investigation, superintendent fired

Jerry Rea, superintendent of the Glenwood Resource Center was notified by letter effective Dec. 30 he was being discharged from employment with the Department of Human Services. The letter stated this action was being taken as a result of a mounting list of disregard for policies and procedures.
Glenwood Resource Center provides care to individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Rea was notified he had 30 days to vacate the premises where he resided on campus and is prohibited from being on the grounds of the Glenwood Resource Center.
Marsha Edgington will remain the interim superintendent of the Glenwood Resource Center until a superintendent is hired.
On Nov. 22, The Department of Justice notified the Iowa Department of Human Services they were conducting an investigation into the Glenwood Resource Center and Woodward Resource Center under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Rea was put on administrative leave in early December because of the seriousness of the allegations.
