Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis spoke with the supervisors at the April 8 meeting about FEMA road projects and road budgets.
Davis said the roads department had completed a new entrance to the county farm fields off Highway 275. With that completed, Davis said workers would be back to work on 260th, and a bridge to the east of that road had been added as a project by FEMA.
Davis said he currently had seven projects still under FEMA final review before they will obligate funding. He expected to get bids for road J-10 on April 21, and road J-24 would probably be bid on in May.
Supervisor Terry Graham advised the others he planned to speak with Anne Schmid of Iowa Economic Development Association soon to see how the IEDA’s housing development CDBG plan was progressing or if it had been refined yet.
Davis provided the supervisors with the IDOT budget and program for approval, saying the budget matches the county budget, and the program has 20-21 projects listed but the number of projects completed will all depend on FEMA money and Federal Highway money. Davis indicated most of the planned work was repair work. He added he is still waiting on the right of way for road L-63 work, and if he can’t get it soon that project may have to move to 2020-2021, too. Davis said he has received right-of-way permits for the Manti Bridge project. The supervisors approved the budget and program.
Regarding the Manti project, Davis presented two easement requests for supervisor approval. The supervisors approved a contract between the county and Derryl and Carma McLaren for a permanent easement on 0.13 acres, at a cost of $1,040.
The supervisors approved a contract between the county and Brad and Angela Maher for a permanent easement on 0.51 acres, at a cost of $4,100.
Davis advised the supervisors he thought part of the Fremont county work would go first on the Manti Project, then Page County work. He believed the county would see some construction work on the project sometime this year.
The supervisors approved rescinding the resolution changing the employee handbook that was recently passed to allow for coronavirus leave. According to the supervisors that change was only meant to be temporary, because of the pandemic, and a new law, Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), went into effect on April 1 that covers the same issues, making the handbook change unnecessary. The new law includes Emergency Paid Sick Leave and the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion provisions.
The supervisors reviewed the often discussed credit card policy changes and the resolution provided by the county attorney’s office. Supervisor Randy Hickey said he believed the changes they had requested were added to the resolution. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope was present at the meeting and suggested he thought the supervisors should show the resolution and proposed changes to all of the department heads so they would have input before passing the resolution.
The supervisors indicated they thought it had been shared with department heads, and agreed they wanted to make sure it had. The resolution was tabled once again, to be shared with department heads, and revisited at the next meeting.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
providing a letter detailing the pledge of financial support of $500 for the Tabor Library Project as agreed on Sept. 25, 2019, for use in additional grant applications;
hiring Mike Wake as deputy, effective March 23, and Lori Severn as jailor at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department, and
payment of $5,000 from the county, without admitting liability, to settle pending litigation with a former state employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.