The Fremont County Board of Supervisors reviewed county credit cards once again in their March 25 meeting. After lengthy discussion, the supervisors agreed the county needed to follow handbook policy but tabled the matter for a resolution reflecting the specifics of that policy.
At issue has been the number of credit cards held by some county departments, high limits on those cards, unauthorized opening of credit lines, and misuse of the cards. While other departments may also have cards at issue, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department has been the subject of these discussions most often for all of the above reasons. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope has defended card limits as necessary for their big expenses, and the number of cards because he has multiple different divisions within his department. Aistrope also points out that he is not trying to hide anything, as the county has a list of the cards held by his department, and receives the claims for any card purchases.
Supervisor Randy Hickey suggested the Sheriff’s Department only needs three credit cards, with $2,500 per card limits, along with the gas cards they use.
Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said one of the biggest issues was that cards need to be authorized through the county; departments should not be applying for credit cards on their own without prior approval, and putting them in the county name.
Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen had pointed out in past meetings that departments should not be using credit cards for every purchase they make, leaving the auditor’s office to sort through hundreds of monthly claims, some with little documentation or explanation. Owen asked the supervisors if they intended to make the resolution retroactive, as there were already unauthorized and/or high limit cards already out there in use. The supervisors suggested cards that didn’t follow handbook policy and weren’t pre-approved would be canceled. Going forward, the auditor’s office would then have a list of the authorized cards and limits and could refuse to pay any claims that were not part of that list.
The supervisors will sign a resolution to that effect once the county attorney is back in office to prepare the document.
Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius advised the supervisors the county’s application for FEMA reimbursement for the asphalt pad at the roads department would have to be rewritten, as the original application didn’t explain clearly enough that damage was caused by trucks heavily loaded with flood recovery materials pulling on and off the pad, which was sitting on saturated and soft ground.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis and Jeff Shirley requested the supervisors’ approval to purchase a used grader for the county in the next fiscal year. This action is part of the roads department’s efforts to keep the equipment updated and running. The two pointed out they had just gotten a grader back from a $40,000 repair, and expenses for repairs routinely ran into several thousand dollars.
Shirley had talked to CAT and John Deere representatives and gotten two quotes, but both men felt the Deere quote from Murphy Tractor was the better deal.
That deal included a 2017 demonstration model with 911 hours on it. With $46,000 trade-in on the county’s old 2005 CAT, the cost would be $155,064. The company would set the 2017 grader up as the county would have ordered it new, and the warranty would be extended to make up for the 911 hours already on it.
The CAT dealer offered a used trade-in model with 5,793 hours on it for $150,150 without any trade-in.
Shirley said he had been looking at Deere graders anyway because one of the components of CAT equipment requires an overhaul at 10,000 hours, and that overhaul is likely to be a $5,000 expense. This component on Deere graders is good for the life of the system. He added that the used CAT offered was already half way through its life and looked like it had been used a lot by the previous owner.
Shirley concluded that the county had had great luck with the Deere equipment it had, and the Deere quote was already three weeks old and the dealer was getting a lot of interest in it because it was such a good price.
The supervisors agreed it sounded like an unbeatable deal and approved the purchase in the next fiscal year.
The supervisors discussed and approved signing a resolution to pay the county’s local match portion of the FEMA buyout, in the amount of almost $590,000. The county is supposed to be able to get reimbursed for this amount through flood recovery funds. The total buyout project cost is $3,873,028. Owen expressed concerns about being required to agree to the large debt in order to move forward, and hoped the county would get funding before June 30.
Davis received approval for payment of $2,978.95 to HGM Associates for engineering services on road J-64. Davis advised the contractor has indicated they would like to be done with that contract now, but he is considering having them clean out the north side of the right-of-way drainage ditch, too, as that is the only portion not done.
Davis also got approval to pay $3,325.53 for engineering work on roads J-34 and L-31.
Davis advised the supervisors he had met with Snyder and Associates regarding four large FEMA projects and was expecting an estimate from them soon. He hoped to get the 75 percent match from FEMA, leaving the county with 25 percent, of which 10 percent should come from the state.
The supervisors approved a resolution in response to the coronavirus and emergency disaster declaration that would allow the county to temporarily amend the employee handbook to meet requirements regarding hours worked, time off, and pay for time off.
In other business, the supervisors:
were advised flood debris removal is ongoing;
approved the purchase of new case management software for the county attorney’s office that should cost about the same as or less than the current software but be more suited to their needs;
approved a Special Class C Liquor License for Beer/Wine for D&L Pro, at the county golf course;
approved a resolution for 2020-2021 salaries;
approved a resolution for 2020-2021 budget appropriations, and
approved the hire of new deputy Spencer Rice.
