The Fremont County Board of Supervisors spent their morning discussing county road repairs needed and ways to get them funded at their Feb. 12 meeting.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis talked about some of the county roads that had been affected by flooding or by overuse during/after flooding, like roads J-10 and J-24 and L-31. Davis said he had submitted an extension request again for J-10, one of those the county hopes to get disaster reimbursement funds for, and the DOT has approved the extension and sent it on to the Federal Highway Administration for their approval. He warned that the county would have to work with the railroad to get funding for the railroad crossing, though. He said they would put temporary rock on J-10 in the meantime, just to get by.
The situation with J-24 is much the same as J-10. Davis hoped to fix J-24 all at one time, though. The supervisors talked briefly about what it would take to get McPaul access open, and Davis suggested he could do a temporary crossing if need be, but permitting takes a long time.
Supervisor Terry Graham said he had talked to Davis about the need to clarify projects and costs so the county could be seeking county matching dollars from the Flood Recovery Fund. A meeting was planned for Feb. 18 with officials from Iowa Homeland Security and Iowa Economic Development Administration and Graham wanted to be able to present those projects and costs to them to see how best to obtain recovery funds for the projects.
“So many of our roads were used for haul routes for heavy trucks and equipment while levee work took place and while other roads were inaccessible.” Graham said, “J-10 and L-31 are prime examples. The shoulders of the roads were already washed away so there was no support for the heavy traffic going through, and it really tore the roads up.”
Graham said the Flood Recovery Fund should be stepping in to make the county whole again, and the county’s taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for a federal disaster.
Davis asked the supervisors to approve a contract between Fremont County and the City of Shenandoah and approve payment for an easement needed for the Manti bridge project. The Manti bridge is part of a competitive highway bridge project in which entities across county lines work together to make a project happen and save costs. The easement at issue was nine hundredths of an acre for $567, and Davis said there would be three more easements needed. The supervisors approved the contract.
The supervisors also approved payment of a voucher for $4,726.40 to HGM Associates for design services on the bridge south of Bartlett. Davis said this would come from Farm to Market funds.
In other business, the supervisors:
approved a resolution approving the 2020 Certified Utilities by the auditor and IDRF; approved abatement of taxes on 103 Lincoln Street in Farragut, since the city of Farragut now owns it; heard from Lou Ann Kyle about her intent to start a Human Trafficking Task Force in the county, and approved a dust control suppliers permit for Jerico Services/Husker Chem Sales to apply dust control to county roads in 2020.
The supervisors also discussed renewal of the INCS service agreement and went into closed session to discuss sheriff’s office negotiations.
