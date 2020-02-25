The Fremont County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on Feb. 18 to speak with representatives of Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) about funding for flood recovery efforts in the county.
This meeting was originally planned to collect information about what was needed to successfully apply for Flood Recovery Funds, as the county had had little luck with applications made in the latest funding session with the Iowa Flood Mitigation Board. That board met on Feb. 6 and had tentatively dropped Fremont County funding applications from immediate needs. The board met again on Feb. 15 to make a final decision, however, and several of the Fremont County applications did receive at least some of the requested funding.
Dennis Harper of HSEMD explained the Iowa Flood Mitigation Board had been working closely with IEDA looking at additional funding sources for some of the projects that had submitted applications for flood recovery funds. He said both Fremont and Mills counties had submitted large requests for housing recovery funding, totaling about $32 million together, and the flood mitigation board realized those could be covered by the HUD CDBG program instead of flood recovery funds.
Ann Schmid of IEDA explained Iowa got $96 million in CDBG funds, but HUD had very specific rules on where and how that money could be spent. Of the $96 million, 80 percent must be spent in “Most Impacted and Distressed and Unmet Recovery Needs Areas. Those areas are in Mills and Fremont Counties.
“Our red tape is so strict,” Schmid said, “we need to work with the flood mitigation board to ensure projects we can cover get funneled to us. We can cover housing and infrastructure to support housing.”
Supervisor Terry Graham asked Schmid about the HUD Disaster Recovery Draft Action Plan he had seen, saying the map of the areas to receive the $77.4 million showed all of Mills County and only the 51640 zip code area in Fremont County. Graham wanted to know if and when the rest of Fremont County would be added to the priority map.
Schmid said since the draft map had been released she had researched and discovered that the inclusion of the Hamburg zip code made anyplace in Fremont County eligible.
The supervisors asked about a timeline for HUD CDBG funding. Schmid said the IEDA was working with HUD to get certifications and a signed contract, then procedures would be drafted, and the program would open in August or September, with funds available soon after. She hoped ground would be broken for new housing by spring of 2021. She said since at least 80 percent of the funds had to be spent in Fremont and Mills counties, the programs would be open to applications from those counties first, before considering any applications from elsewhere in the state. Ultimately, she said the $96 million needed to be spent by June 2026.
Graham expressed a concern that the split between the two counties might be a little lopsided, if it was expected that approximately 350 housing units might be built with the $77.4 million, he hoped Fremont County would be able to put in 150-175 new houses.
The supervisors and Schmid talked about what kind of housing would be required and any pertinent income requirements. Schmid explained single family homes should be built for low/moderate income families, and multi-family housing should be 51 percent income verified. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen explained a good share of the people who lost homes in the 2019 flood were renters, and/or low-income families.
Schmid said the HUD program did not just include incentives for builders; it also included down payment assistance for buyers. Incentives to builders include $75,000 per housing unit and a line item fund for infrastructure.
The supervisors and Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer questioned Harper and Schmid about any ways to cover buyouts without deed restricting the land as would happen with a FEMA buyout. Loontjer had been talking to the supervisors about buying outright some of the properties that had received flood insurance, without using FEMA funds, so they could stay on the tax rolls and possibly become productive in some way again. Schmid suggested using any federal funds for that purpose would require deed restriction but said they could try making those purchases an acquisition project.
Supervisor Randy Hickey asked if flood recovery funding could be used for road repairs related to the flood, and if so, who should apply for that, the roads department or county. Hickey added that he was particularly concerned with roads that were being used as haul routes during all of the levee construction. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon added that half the roads in the western third of the county were still unfit for travel, and he had been asking the governor’s office for solutions with no answer. He talked about the acres of farm ground that remained inaccessible, and the county’s limited staff, equipment and money to solve the problem. Both Hickey and Sheldon clarified that roads were either seeing unusual constant and heavy traffic because of detours, or being used as haul routes by heavy trucks hauling borrow material to build levees.
Dusty Pogones of HSEMD said he thought the county could get flood recovery funds for road repairs, and that getting approval for the replacement of the asphalt pad at the roads department was a precedent for that kind of use. He suggested the county roads department should probably put that application in, though.
The supervisors wondered if it was too late to bother with changing or adding flood recovery fund applications, and Harper said the board was actually hoping there might be another round of funding after this legislative session, but didn’t know. He suggested putting in applications as soon as possible in case.
The group talked briefly about remaining levee concerns, as well as the possibility the county could face additional flooding over the 2020 spring and summer.
Graham questioned whether there was any possibility of getting funds sooner, saying, “We have no roads and no money and you guys are talking about programs that would get us money 2-3 years out.”
Sheldon agreed, saying the county had already spent what it had and was stuck waiting on FEMA money. Hickey also agreed, pointing out the county was unable to move on buyouts without being sure they would have the money.
Schmid told the group having a plan was key, and that IEDA had applied for a $2 million planning grant for comprehensive land use planning for Fremont and Mills counties, especially down the Missouri River corridor. She said they would know within a few weeks if they were getting that grant and if so, put together a task force of outside experts to begin research and discussions with stakeholders. She said the task force being made up of outsiders saved the county from being the ones to create a plan that might have recommendations that would be unpopular with residents. Once completed, the plan would be online and have a component that would allow the county to model what would happen depending on decisions made.
Graham tried to clarify what the experts were suggesting the county should do regarding flood recovery fund applications, and the desire to keep from deed restricting land. Harper told him the county should go ahead and apply for flood recovery funds, but cautioned he didn’t know if the board would kick it out or not.
Harper suggested between flood recovery funds and HUD grants, the county was on a good path, and said Fremont and Mills counties were set up for the most comprehensive housing recovery ever seen with programming being made available.
Before leaving, Harper asked the supervisors why they had decided against Community Disaster Loans, and the consensus was that the county was already struggling and didn’t want to take on any more debt than need be. Owen also said the assurance that the loans would “probably” be forgiven within a few years was not very reassuring, because what if they weren’t?
Harper asked the supervisors to reconsider community disaster loans, saying there was a 99.999 percent chance they would be forgiven, and the county could apply for the credit and then not use it, without penalty.
Schmid urged the county to work with task force planners if/when they came out to plan best land use options.
