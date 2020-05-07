The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on an incident that occurred at approximately 6:54 a.m. on May 7.
Page County Communications received a call of an unconscious male that had fallen and was bleeding in the 3900 block of 150th Street.
Shenandoah Rescue arrived on scene and transported the male to the Shenandoah Hospital and then to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was notified by medical personnel that the male had injuries consistent with a possible vehicle strike.
Deputies determined the male was walking on 150th Street between 390th Ave and 400th Ave near the Walnut Creek Bridge. The male was walking with a large dog at the time. The male received life-threatening injuries and the dog, a Great Pyrenees, received an injured paw.
Deputies are looking for anyone who observed either the male or his dog walking in the area on the morning of Thursday, 05/07/2020, or anybody who may have driven through that area between 6:30 am and 6:54 am. Anyone with information please contact Deputy Andrew Wake or Chief Deputy Tim Bothwell at 712-374-2424.
