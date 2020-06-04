Fremont County primary results reported

Results from the primary election on June 2 held very few surprises for Fremont County.
Republican voters chose Joni Ernst for U.S. Senator, with 1,245 votes over 15 write-in options, while Democratic voters overwhelmingly supported Theresa Greenfield, with 263 votes. Democrat Kimberly Graham came in second with 43 votes.
David Young received the most Republican votes for Iowa’s District 3 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, with 974 votes over Bill Schafer’s 309. Cindy Axne received 366 Democratic votes, against three write-in votes.
At the state level, Republicans favored Mark Costello for State Senator of District 12, with 725 votes over Richard Crouch’s 534 votes. Democrats supported Joseph Norris, with 333 votes over five write-in options.
Republicans supported incumbent David Sieck for State Representative of District 23, while Democrats, with no candidate, had 38 write-in votes.
Newcomer Chris Clark took the Republican lead for Fremont County Supervisor, with 628 votes. Cara Marker-Morgan, his nearest competitor, came in at 416 votes. Democrats supported candidate Josh Heard, with 316 votes over 18 write-in votes.
Republicans continued their support of Dee Owen for Fremont County Auditor, with 1,287 votes, over 11 write-in choices. With no candidate, Democrats had 52 write-in votes.
Incumbent Sheriff Kevin Aistrope received continued support from Republican voters, with 782 votes over Zac Buttercase’s 629 votes and 2 write-in votes. Democrats had no candidate, but put in 97 write-in options.
Both Fremont County’s Republican and Democratic results matched those of the rest of Iowa in the U.S. and State races, as:
Joni Ernst (R) and Theresa Greenfield (D) will compete for U.S. Senator;
David Young (R) and Cindy Axne (D) will compete for the District 3 seat of the U.S. House of Representatives;
Mark Costello (R) and Joseph Norris (D) will compete for State Senator of District 12, and
David Sieck (R) will compete with an unknown party for State Representative of District 23.
(0) comments
